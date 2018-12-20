Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRoxy Music headed to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
English rock group Roxy Music have a major reason to be proud. They are headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.
Roxy Music has been eligible for this honor since 1997. This marked their first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they will be inducted in the "Performers" category. The band members that will be immortalized in the hallowed halls are Brian Eno, Bryan Ferry, John Gustafson, Eddie Jobson, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, Graham Simpson, and Paul Thompson.
They were a British band that formed in 1970, and they recorded eight albums between 1972 and 1982. Their final full-length studio offering, Avalon, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Their smash single "Love Is The Drug" reached the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Their music encompasses elements of progressive rock, glam rock, new wave, and pop rock.
Roxy Music will be joining fellow Class of 2019 inductees Def Leppard, The Zombies, Stevie Nicks (as a solo artist), Janet Jackson, Radiohead, and The Cure.
To learn more about Roxy Music, check out their official Facebook page.
More about roxy music, Rock and roll hall of fame, Band, Group, English
 
Latest News
Top News
Brenda Lee keeps 'Rockin' Christmas classic for 60 years
Security reinforced at airports in western Germany: police
Trump administration wants more people to work for food stamps
Amtrak's Northeast Corridor will fall victim to climate change
A dirty little secret — Forced sterilization of Indigenous people
Morocco says suspects in hikers murder pledged allegiance to IS
Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
Review: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ is a heartwarming holiday delight Special
Bitcoin reaches over $3,900 today before falling back
In Syria pullout, US reaches detente with Turkey