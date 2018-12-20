Roxy Music has been eligible
for this honor since 1997. This marked their first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they will be inducted in the "Performers" category. The band members that will be immortalized in the hallowed halls are Brian Eno, Bryan Ferry, John Gustafson, Eddie Jobson, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, Graham Simpson, and Paul Thompson.
They were a British band that formed in 1970, and they recorded eight albums between 1972 and 1982. Their final full-length studio offering, Avalon
, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Their smash single "Love Is The Drug" reached the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Their music encompasses elements of progressive rock, glam rock, new wave, and pop rock.
Roxy Music will be joining fellow Class of 2019 inductees Def Leppard, The Zombies, Stevie Nicks (as a solo artist), Janet Jackson
, Radiohead
, and The Cure
.
