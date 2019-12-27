By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On December 27, it was announced that Roger Taylor, the iconic drummer of the classic rock group Queen, has been made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Ironically enough, this year the same year that the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was released, starring Taylor either wrote or co-wrote the following three Queen chart-topping singles: "These Are the Days of Our Lives", "Innuendo," and "Under Pressure," all of which reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Other noteworthy tunes that Taylor penned included "Radio Ga Ga," "A Kind of Magic," "Heaven for Everyone," and "The Invisible Man." Dr. Brian May, his Queen bandmate, was previously honored with a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in 2005 for his services to the music industry and for his charity work. This year, Taylor toured North American with Dr. Brian May and vocalist Adam Lambert as part of the critically-acclaimed " To learn more about Roger Taylor and his music, check out his A 70-year-old veteran English singer-songwriter, Taylor was recognized in Her Majesty's New Year's Honours list, where he has been made an OBE for his services to the music industry.Ironically enough, this year the same year that the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was released, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, won four Academy Awards, and it set box office records worldwide.Taylor either wrote or co-wrote the following three Queen chart-topping singles: "These Are the Days of Our Lives", "Innuendo," and "Under Pressure," all of which reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Other noteworthy tunes that Taylor penned included "Radio Ga Ga," "A Kind of Magic," "Heaven for Everyone," and "The Invisible Man."Dr. Brian May, his Queen bandmate, was previously honored with a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in 2005 for his services to the music industry and for his charity work.This year, Taylor toured North American with Dr. Brian May and vocalist Adam Lambert as part of the critically-acclaimed " Rhapsody " Tour.To learn more about Roger Taylor and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about roger taylor, Queen, Obe, Brian may More news from roger taylor Queen Obe Brian may