Special By By Markos Papadatos 27 mins ago in Music Electronic artist Rodg chatted with Digital Journal about his new studio album "Fate," which will be released on Armada Music. He also spoke about the impact of technology on the electronic dance music scene. He shared that the track "Over Town" sets an "unexpected vibe on the dance-floor" since it is quite "groovy." "I like 'Signs' as well, the response from the dance-floor when I was playing that one out was massive," he said. Regarding his plans for 2019, he said, "There will be lots of touring and making more new music. I am very happy to be able to play in one of my most favorite cities for the first time this year, New York City June 15." Rodg's music is inspired by "travel, good times with friends and family, other DJs and their DJ sets in totally different genres." Digital transformation of electronic dance music On the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, especially with streaming services taking over, Rodg said, "Technology is great, especially now Spotify being available in India, it gives people so much freedom to listen to all available music in a legal way." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, Rodg said, "Electronic music is all about technology. It's great that technology makes me able to work on everywhere with my MacBook and a pair of headphones." Rodg listed Beyoncé as his dream female collaboration in the music business. "I did a bootleg for a Beyoncé record once. An original song from Beyoncé would be my dream collaboration," he said. For his fans, Rodg concluded about his album, "I happy I can share this with the world, and I hope you'll all like it." Fate is available for pre-order on To learn more about electronic artist Rodg and his music, check out his official On the song selection process for his latest studio offering, Rodg said, "I tried to build a bit of a story, something that builds up and sometimes takes a break to reset the vibe a little bit. Added some blissed out spherical records in there, and then just line the records upon how I thought they should've been lined up and listened to the selection. Did this for so many times till I had it completely right."He shared that the track "Over Town" sets an "unexpected vibe on the dance-floor" since it is quite "groovy." "I like 'Signs' as well, the response from the dance-floor when I was playing that one out was massive," he said.Regarding his plans for 2019, he said, "There will be lots of touring and making more new music. I am very happy to be able to play in one of my most favorite cities for the first time this year, New York City June 15."Rodg's music is inspired by "travel, good times with friends and family, other DJs and their DJ sets in totally different genres."On the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, especially with streaming services taking over, Rodg said, "Technology is great, especially now Spotify being available in India, it gives people so much freedom to listen to all available music in a legal way."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, Rodg said, "Electronic music is all about technology. It's great that technology makes me able to work on everywhere with my MacBook and a pair of headphones."Rodg listed Beyoncé as his dream female collaboration in the music business. "I did a bootleg for a Beyoncé record once. An original song from Beyoncé would be my dream collaboration," he said.For his fans, Rodg concluded about his album, "I happy I can share this with the world, and I hope you'll all like it."Fate is available for pre-order on iTunes To learn more about electronic artist Rodg and his music, check out his official Facebook page More about rodg, Electronic, Dance, Music, Fate More news from rodg Electronic Dance Music Fate Album armada Beyonc