Rock group Buckcherry to perform live-stream concert in November

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The rock group Buckcherry will be performing a live stream concert for their dedicated fans on November 11. Digital Journal has the scoop. On November 11, at 5 p.m. EST, Buckcherry will play a live show in partnership with the streaming platform LiveXLive Media. This 75-minute concert will features songs from the band's musical catalog, which spans 21 years; moreover, the stream will be available for an additional 48 hours (two days) for video on demand. For more information or for tickets to this event, click here. At the end of October, Buckcherry will be in Nashville, where they will be recording the follow-up to their 2019 album Warpaint, which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. Their forthcoming album is slated for a release in the middle of 2021, and it will be produced by Marti Frederiksen. To learn more about Buckcherry, check out their official website and check out their Facebook page. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Josh Todd of Buckcherry about their Warpaint album back in March of 2020. As with most touring artists, the rock group's touring plans for 2020 were canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buckcherry was forced to postpone or cancel close to 75 shows.