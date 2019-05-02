On May 2, 1929, rock singer-songwriter and guitarist, Link Wray, was born. While he passed away on November 5, 2005, his musical legacy will stand the test of time.
Wray was affectionately known as the "Grandfather of Rock and Roll," and the "father of the power chord," who inspired many people (his fans included Pete Townshend of The Who, Neil Young and Iggy Pop of The Stooges) to pick up a guitar in the '50s thanks to the reception of his guitar instrumental "Rumble," which holds the distinction of being the sole instrumental banned from radio. Ever since it has been featured in countless film and television projects.
"Rumble" was released 61 years ago, and earlier this year, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Last year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also honored "Rumble" in its inaugural "singles" category, which recognizes iconic songs by artists who have not yet been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In May of 2018, he was also spotlighted at the Historical Museum in Dunn, North Carolina. Two months prior, the 60th anniversary of "Rumble" was held in at Generation Records in the heart of Manhattan.
Wray's music and influence will be important and relevant for the next 90 years, and beyond, as he was a true architect of rock and roll and guitar pioneer.