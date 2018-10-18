Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Calvin Simon chatted with Digital Journal about his new gospel album, "I Believe," and its title track. He acknowledged that the song "I Believe" sparked the concept for the entire album. "I believe in Him, and everything that he does. He has brought me through a lot of things in my life," he said, about his inspirational song of faith. "The song has a simple approach and you need to believe in something. A lot of people don't believe in anything. My faith means everything to me." Although he loves all of the songs on the album, but he listed the title cut "I Believe" as his favorite. "That one resonated to me the most," he said. "We need to put a little more love in our lives." On his plans for the future, Simon said, "Now that I am getting the airplay that I need, I have the band together, and I want to put together a small tour. I would love to come back to New York, especially since New York is one of my favorite places." Simon recalled that he was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, where Prince and his wife introduced them. "I am very grateful to be here in the land of the living, as well as to be positive and excited," he said. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Simon said, "Technology is very important since it gives you the opportunity to reach the masses. Although it has its negatives, it has a lot of positives too. It all depends on the choices we make and the direction that we want to go in. Technology is what we have these days, and that's what we have to live with." His latest gospel album, I Believe, is available on For more information on veteran musician Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Calvin Simon's song " Simon, who is a former founding member of Parliament Funkadelic, co-wrote the song "I Believe" with singer-songwriter Marty McCarrick. "It was a lot of fun doing this whole CD. It was full of fun and love throughout the whole process," he said.He acknowledged that the song "I Believe" sparked the concept for the entire album. "I believe in Him, and everything that he does. He has brought me through a lot of things in my life," he said, about his inspirational song of faith. "The song has a simple approach and you need to believe in something. A lot of people don't believe in anything. My faith means everything to me."Although he loves all of the songs on the album, but he listed the title cut "I Believe" as his favorite. "That one resonated to me the most," he said. "We need to put a little more love in our lives."On his plans for the future, Simon said, "Now that I am getting the airplay that I need, I have the band together, and I want to put together a small tour. I would love to come back to New York, especially since New York is one of my favorite places."Simon recalled that he was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, where Prince and his wife introduced them. "I am very grateful to be here in the land of the living, as well as to be positive and excited," he said.Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Simon said, "Technology is very important since it gives you the opportunity to reach the masses. Although it has its negatives, it has a lot of positives too. It all depends on the choices we make and the direction that we want to go in. Technology is what we have these days, and that's what we have to live with."His latest gospel album, I Believe, is available on iTunes For more information on veteran musician Calvin Simon and his new music, check out his official website : Digital Journal reviewed Calvin Simon's song " I Believe ." More about Rock and Roll, Calvin Simon, parliament funkadelic, i believe, Album Rock and Roll Calvin Simon parliament funkadeli... i believe Album