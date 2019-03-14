Pop star Harry Styles
, known from the pop group One Direction and his solo work, will be presenting for Stevie Nicks, who will make history as the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice
.
Dr. Brian May of the classic rock group Queen will be presenting for Def Leppard
, while Janelle Monáe will be presenting for Janet Jackson.
Singer Janet Jackson
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails will be presenting for The Cure, while David Byrne will be presenting for Radiohead. John Taylor and Simon LeBon of Duran Duran will be presenting for Roxy Music, and finally, Susanna Hoffs of the all-girl group The Bangles will be presenting for The Zombies.
The Zombies
Payley Photography
In other Rock and Roll Hall of Fame news
, the museum will host "The Simulcast Party" in Cleveland, Ohio, thanks to the help of modern technology. It will be the only other place in the world where people can stream the Class of 2019 induction ceremony live on the evening of the actual event.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is presented by Klipsch Audio, and it will be televised on HBO on April 27 at 8 p.m., since it has the exclusive broadcast rights.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its official website
.