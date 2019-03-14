Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRock and Roll Hall of Fame announces presenters for 2019 ceremony

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Brooklyn - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2019 will be taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the presenters have been announced.
Pop star Harry Styles, known from the pop group One Direction and his solo work, will be presenting for Stevie Nicks, who will make history as the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
Dr. Brian May of the classic rock group Queen will be presenting for Def Leppard, while Janelle Monáe will be presenting for Janet Jackson.
Singer Janet Jackson
Singer Janet Jackson
J0 anna
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails will be presenting for The Cure, while David Byrne will be presenting for Radiohead. John Taylor and Simon LeBon of Duran Duran will be presenting for Roxy Music, and finally, Susanna Hoffs of the all-girl group The Bangles will be presenting for The Zombies.
The Zombies
The Zombies
Payley Photography
In other Rock and Roll Hall of Fame news, the museum will host "The Simulcast Party" in Cleveland, Ohio, thanks to the help of modern technology. It will be the only other place in the world where people can stream the Class of 2019 induction ceremony live on the evening of the actual event.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is presented by Klipsch Audio, and it will be televised on HBO on April 27 at 8 p.m., since it has the exclusive broadcast rights.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its official website.
More about Rock and roll hall of fame, Presenter, Ceremony, Janet jackson, Brian may
 
Latest News
Top News
NASA's Space Launch System may be replaced by commercial rockets
Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz talks future plans, technology Special
British MPs set to vote on delaying Brexit
Beto O'Rourke, Democratic sensation, puts it all on the line
Astronauts on aborted Soyuz launch to blast off again for ISS
Reputed New York crime boss shot dead outside home
Op-Ed: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down, still no info
Tristan Rogers talks 'General Hospital,' fan events and 'The Bay' Special
Diehard Syria jihadists go down all guns blazing
Venezuela accuses US of 'terrorist attack' on oil facility