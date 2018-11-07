Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic music sensation Robbie Rivera chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Twenty," and the impact of technology on the music business. On his future plans, he said, "I plan to release some remixes and singles from the album as well as go on tour to support the album and introduce my sound to new fans." When asked what he loves most about electronic music, Rivera said, "I love that when I create electronic music it feels like a game as I can choose so many different sounds and create something that can make people happy and make you dance." Digital transformation of electronic dance music Regarding the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, Rivera said, "I am able to produce music faster and get creative with less equipment. Then, I am able to distribute my music on my label worldwide in a fairly easy way so technology has made it all easier." Rivera continued, "The only problem with this is that there are so many releases every week it is extremely competitive. Also, with social media platforms like Instagram, many artists become successful not for their music but from their behavior if you know what I mean. It seems that you have to be an actor, model, chef or a dancer more than a DJ these days to achieve higher goals." On his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "I only have one powerful iMac with Logic software and a few sound plug-ins. I use headphones and have two studio monitors. My routine is simple. In the morning, I go to the gym. Then, I check all my emails and chat with my agents and then, I start making music. I usually start with the drums but sometimes I start playing some chords and develop the track." "The technology is great as now if I need a great drum loop to complement my drums I can just download it from various websites that provide this service," he further added. Rivera listed such acclaimed rock bands as Imagine Dragons and The Killers as his dream collaboration choices in music. For his loyal fans, Rivera concluded, "Please play this album loud as you will get a better experience and thanks for supporting my work for 20 years." Robbie Rivera's new album Twenty is available for pre-order on To learn more about Robbie Rivera and his music, check out his On the song selection approach for his new album, Rivera said, "I wanted an album of tracks that I can play at every club or festival I go to. I wanted songs with vocals and big cool sounds that define my style of sexy house music. In total, I had about 15 tracks which I then selected 12 tracks that I tried and tested on the road. It's the best way." Rivera listed "I Can't Lie" as his personal favorite song on the new album. "The old school synth sounds and amazing vocals by Georgia Train really make this track standout. It takes some time to build but I think it's very powerful especially on the clubs," he said.On his future plans, he said, "I plan to release some remixes and singles from the album as well as go on tour to support the album and introduce my sound to new fans."When asked what he loves most about electronic music, Rivera said, "I love that when I create electronic music it feels like a game as I can choose so many different sounds and create something that can make people happy and make you dance."Regarding the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, Rivera said, "I am able to produce music faster and get creative with less equipment. Then, I am able to distribute my music on my label worldwide in a fairly easy way so technology has made it all easier."Rivera continued, "The only problem with this is that there are so many releases every week it is extremely competitive. Also, with social media platforms like Instagram, many artists become successful not for their music but from their behavior if you know what I mean. It seems that you have to be an actor, model, chef or a dancer more than a DJ these days to achieve higher goals."On his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "I only have one powerful iMac with Logic software and a few sound plug-ins. I use headphones and have two studio monitors. My routine is simple. In the morning, I go to the gym. Then, I check all my emails and chat with my agents and then, I start making music. I usually start with the drums but sometimes I start playing some chords and develop the track.""The technology is great as now if I need a great drum loop to complement my drums I can just download it from various websites that provide this service," he further added.Rivera listed such acclaimed rock bands as Imagine Dragons and The Killers as his dream collaboration choices in music.For his loyal fans, Rivera concluded, "Please play this album loud as you will get a better experience and thanks for supporting my work for 20 years."Robbie Rivera's new album Twenty is available for pre-order on iTunes To learn more about Robbie Rivera and his music, check out his official homepage More about Robbie Rivera, i can't lie, Album, Twenty, Technology Robbie Rivera i can t lie Album Twenty Technology The killers