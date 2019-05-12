Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Actor and country artist Rob Mayes chatted with Digital Journal about his latest country single "Closer," which he released last month. He also spoke about the impact of technology on the music business and the Music Modernization Act. He noted that being a part of My Christmas Inn opposite Tia Mowry was "amazing" and an "absolute blast." "Tia is amazing. We had so much fun in that movie. We filmed in Utah and it was beautiful there," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, Mayes said, "Technology has changed everything. It's a completely different era these days. I wanted to take my song to streaming and to the radio, since radio is still king. If I can get my song playing on all these platforms that will be the dream. Somehow, it happened." Mayes feels that the Music Modernization Act (MMA) is a 'huge win." "Credit is given where it is due," he said. He listed Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn as his dream collaboration choices in country music, as well as Reba and Chris Stapleton. "The music that is out right now is so freaking cool," he admitted. "Closer" is available on On his new country single "Closer," Mayes said, "I started working with producer Kevin Leach in Nashville. It was our second day writing, and we sat down with fellow songwriter, Ryan Rossebo, and we had the song three hours later. It was kind of crazy." Mayes shared that his music is inspired simply by "paying attention to life." "Inspiration is derived from the fun things and the things that hurt," he said. "It's about being open to what the world is telling you, emotionally and circumstantially. Sometimes, it's fun and sometimes, it's more reflective."He noted that being a part of My Christmas Inn opposite Tia Mowry was "amazing" and an "absolute blast." "Tia is amazing. We had so much fun in that movie. We filmed in Utah and it was beautiful there," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Mayes said, "Technology has changed everything. It's a completely different era these days. I wanted to take my song to streaming and to the radio, since radio is still king. If I can get my song playing on all these platforms that will be the dream. Somehow, it happened."Mayes feels that the Music Modernization Act (MMA) is a 'huge win." "Credit is given where it is due," he said.He listed Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn as his dream collaboration choices in country music, as well as Reba and Chris Stapleton. "The music that is out right now is so freaking cool," he admitted."Closer" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . "Thank you for the support all around," he told his fans. "It has been awesome." More about Rob Mayes, Closer, Country, Single Rob Mayes Closer Country Single