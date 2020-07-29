Dunbar announced on social media that he will be releasing his highly-anticipated new music video for his latest single "Better Alone" on August 7, 2020.
Last month, Dunbar was featured in the Australian radio station podcast "Oz Made
." He was proclaimed by Digital Journal's Music Editor-at-Large as the "One to Watch in Music
" in 2020.
"Better Alone" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here
. His pop single earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
, which was described as "infectious," and rightfully so.
To learn more about Australian pop sensation Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brayden Dunbar
back in June of 2020 on his music, training and being an Internet sensation and artist in the digital age.
Brayden Dunbar
Mark Aquino, _shotbymark