article imageRising pop star Brayden Dunbar teases new music video this summer

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Australian pop sensation Brayden Dunbar has teased that he will be releasing a new music video next month. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Dunbar announced on social media that he will be releasing his highly-anticipated new music video for his latest single "Better Alone" on August 7, 2020.
Last month, Dunbar was featured in the Australian radio station podcast "Oz Made." He was proclaimed by Digital Journal's Music Editor-at-Large as the "One to Watch in Music" in 2020.
"Better Alone" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here. His pop single earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which was described as "infectious," and rightfully so.
To learn more about Australian pop sensation Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brayden Dunbar back in June of 2020 on his music, training and being an Internet sensation and artist in the digital age.
Brayden Dunbar
Brayden Dunbar
Mark Aquino, _shotbymark
