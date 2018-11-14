Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Guin Records artist, Surve, chatted with Digital Journal about his latest single "Going Home," and he opened up about the digital transformation of the music industry. Surve continued, "Music is the heartbeat of the soul. I watched how Tupac, Nas, Public Enemy, Wutang and many others changed the game with the substance and quality of their lyrics. With my music it sparks the mind to think, move, and live differently on a positive level. When we change the mind we change the self. Changing self is the key to a better life physically, mentally, and spiritually." On his future plans, he said, "I'm still on the mission to build Yahkiks outreach centers, new homes, and jobs in my poor communities daily and make a mark in this rap game while doing it. My music inspires, supports, and aims to change lives, I just want to keep doing that." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Surve said, "Man, it's tough because, in one sense, it's great since it's made it easier for everyone to have access to publish their music and have it heard. On the other hand, it teaches people who are new to the game that it should seem to happen overnight, and that's not how it really is." He added, "At the same time, we have to get with the program, we have to support all the new platforms and new ways of getting music out there because it allows us to all have our stories heard and empower the artists." Surve listed late music legend Tupac as his dream collaboration choice. "On this journey, there was one artist that I've always wanted to collaborate with and that was Tupac. Though he passed and he is gone, his music lives on and I've heard there's music that he's never released so it's been my dream collaboration." For young and aspiring musicians, Surve said, "Stay grinding and never give up. I mean it, if you want it bad enough, don't quit. I've been at this since I was 15, started rapping at seven, and its all about dedication and hard work to better your game and just run into the right people at the right time." Surve concluded, "'Going Home' paints a picture of my hometown, a place that has the lowest resources, lowest income, and lowest paying jobs if there are even any jobs at all. The drug and murder rate is at an all-time high with kids overdosing every day. After watching so many young deaths and also myself being a victim of street violence with an attempt on my life, I decided to make a drastic change in my life, in this song I speak on those situations in an attempt to change the minds of those listening." "Going Home" is available on To learn more about hip-hop artist Surve, check out his official 