Rising artist GRANT chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Words," her upcoming EP, and being an artist in the digital age. She opened up about the song selection process for her upcoming EP that will be out this fall. "I didn't intend to make it conceptual but it has naturally centered around my first long term relationship and the little things in everyday life that make you feel a lot. Other songs that come about differently wait patiently for their turn," she said. Regarding her music inspirations, she said, "Life and fiction. I tend to only write about lived experiences but I draw inspiration from books and art all the time. I'm an emotional investigator, I turn every stone and page." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's strange and amazing. The digital age has opened up to new ways of connecting and being creative but it's also quite demanding and energy draining. Like many others, I struggle with the balance but I'm overall optimistic about the opportunities." "I'm a country kid and I drew attention from major labels through SoundCloud, that's pretty cool. I honestly don't think I'd be where I am today without it," she added. For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Patience is key. Taking your time is brave and necessary, we all have to do it at some point if we want to find the core of our creativity." When asked about her dream collaboration choices in music, she said, "I'd love to sing with Perfume Genius one day. Mark Ronson is not a singer per se but it's been my dream collaborating with him since he did 'Back to Black.' So more than half my life. Again, patience is key." On her definition of the word success, she responded, "Collaborating with Mark Ronson. No, but also yes. haha. I think success is being content, but there's always something new to achieve so success is always a little bit ahead of me, unattainable. I actually do feel content sometimes but not long enough to feel successful." For her fans and listeners, she concluded about "Words" and the new EP, "It's good to love and love is the courage to endure even when it feels unreliable." "Words" is available on digital service providers by On her song "Words," she said, "I have a hard time picking words that would be considered reassuring. Words of praise and comfort can be so addictive, yet the more I hear them the more I seem to question them."