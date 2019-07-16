Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Riley Green chatted with Digital Journal about his solo music, touring with country star Brad Paisley and his own headlining tour in the fall. Green loved the music video for "There Was This Girl" since he enjoyed having the fans a part of it. Regarding his latest single, " Green acknowledged that Brad Paisley's "Laps Around The Sun" Tour has been going "great." They will be performing at the Jones Beach Theater on August 30. "His whole team has been really good to us," he said. "The crowds and the shows have been great." On September 5, Green will be embarking on his "Get That Man a Beer" Tour, where he will be joined by country singer-songwriter Travis Denning as his special musical guest. This tour kicks off in Statesboro, Georgia, and it wraps up on December 15, in Norfolk, Virginia. Green's tour will include a concert at Touch of Texas in Binghamton, New York. "Travis is a great artist, and we are good buddies. It will be great to tour together," he said. Each day, he is motivated to keep his fans interested. "I write from personal experience quite a bit," he said. "When I play live shows, I see which songs the fans like and relate to." While his song " He shared that things have been a "whirlwind" since he signed with BMLG Records. "Things have happened so fast," he said, prior to praising his record label for doing a "great job." "I ended up in the right place," he admitted. For young and aspiring country singers, his advice is simple: "Write songs and play shows." "Play for coffee shops or whoever lets you play. That's how I did it," he said. On being an artist in this digital age, Green said, "Technology makes it possible for guys like me to get a record deal. If I didn't put out 20 or 30 songs, I probably would have never gotten recognized. It's definitely a different world out there. It is cool to see how times change right in front of us." Green defined success as "being able to continue to write country music and make people feel a certain way." "That's a dream come true," he said. For the fans, Green concluded, "In this digital age, fans can really help push a person's career a lot more than they used to. I would like to thank all of my fans and supporters for streaming my songs and buying my music." To learn more about country singer-songwriter His breakthrough single "There Was This Girl" topped the country charts, and today, he will be celebrating it as his No. 1 party. "It hasn't sunk in yet," he admitted." From a songwriting standpoint, it is really cool since it means you are doing something right."Green loved the music video for "There Was This Girl" since he enjoyed having the fans a part of it.Regarding his latest single, " In Love by Now ," he said, "The fans really liked this song. It is cool to see how times change right in front of us."Green defined success as "being able to continue to write country music and make people feel a certain way." "That's a dream come true," he said.For the fans, Green concluded, "In this digital age, fans can really help push a person's career a lot more than they used to. I would like to thank all of my fans and supporters for streaming my songs and buying my music."To learn more about country singer-songwriter Riley Green and his music, check out his official website