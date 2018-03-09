Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRihanna surpasses two billion worldwide streams on Apple Music

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Internet
Rihanna has accomplished a major digital milestone. She is the first female artist to surpass two billion streams on Apple Music.
This is quite an impressive feature for the Barbados-born singer, songwriter and multifaceted entertainer who just turned 30 years old a few weeks prior (on February 20). She set a new streaming record on Apple Music, and this milestone coincided with the festivities of International Women's Day, where she became the first female recording artist to reach two billion streams worldwide.
In addition, Rihanna is the most-streamed woman globally on Apple Music, as it was revealed on March 8 on Apple Music's Top 20 "Women in Streaming" list. She is known for the following smash singles: "SOS," "Umbrella" (with Jay-Z), "Don't Stop the Music," "Disturbia," "Take a Bow," "Rude Boy," "Only Girl (In the World)," "What's My Name?" (with Drake), "We Found Love" (with Calvin Harris), ""Diamonds," and "Work" (with Drake), among countless others. Rihanna holds nine Grammy award wins to her credit.
Last month, Rihanna vowed to "never stop" fighting to put millions of children back in school. RiRi met with France's president Emmanuel Macron.
For more information on global music star Rihanna on Apple Music, check out her iTunes page.
Barbadian R&B icon Rihanna (R) with French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris. She described he...
Barbadian R&B icon Rihanna (R) with French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris. She described her meeting President Emanuel Macron as 'incredible'.
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT, AFP
Rihanna is ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education -- an initiative aimed at providing e...
Rihanna is ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education -- an initiative aimed at providing education for millions of deprived youngsters
Ludovic MARIN, AFP
More about Rihanna, Apple, Music, Grammy, Streams
 
Latest News
Top News
Alberta premier threatens to turn off the oil tap in B.C. dispute
Review: Country star sings on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers Special
Review: Myles Kennedy remembers his father with 'Year of the Tiger' album Special
Raising prices and more ads wont end cord cutting
Facebook scores music licensing deals with all three major labels
Trump bets on himself with high-stakes Kim gamble
Aaron Crisler talks PR industry, success, digital transformation Special
'Crypto heater' mines cryptocoins while heating your house
Five diplomatic rows looming over Russia's World Cup
Migrant weary northerners put faith in Italy's League