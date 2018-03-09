By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Internet Rihanna has accomplished a major digital milestone. She is the first female artist to surpass two billion streams on Apple Music. In addition, Rihanna is the most-streamed woman globally on Apple Music, as it was revealed on March 8 on Apple Music's Top 20 "Women in Streaming" list. She is known for the following smash singles: "SOS," "Umbrella" (with Jay-Z), "Don't Stop the Music," "Disturbia," "Take a Bow," "Rude Boy," "Only Girl (In the World)," "What's My Name?" (with Drake), "We Found Love" (with Calvin Harris), ""Diamonds," and "Work" (with Drake), among countless others. Rihanna holds nine Grammy award wins to her credit. Last month, For more information on global music star Rihanna on Apple Music, check out her Barbadian R&B icon Rihanna (R) with French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris. She described her meeting President Emanuel Macron as 'incredible'. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT, AFP Rihanna is ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education -- an initiative aimed at providing education for millions of deprived youngsters Ludovic MARIN, AFP This is quite an impressive feature for the Barbados-born singer, songwriter and multifaceted entertainer who just turned 30 years old a few weeks prior (on February 20). She set a new streaming record on Apple Music, and this milestone coincided with the festivities of International Women's Day, where she became the first female recording artist to reach two billion streams worldwide.In addition, Rihanna is the most-streamed woman globally on Apple Music, as it was revealed on March 8 on Apple Music's Top 20 "Women in Streaming" list. She is known for the following smash singles: "SOS," "Umbrella" (with Jay-Z), "Don't Stop the Music," "Disturbia," "Take a Bow," "Rude Boy," "Only Girl (In the World)," "What's My Name?" (with Drake), "We Found Love" (with Calvin Harris), ""Diamonds," and "Work" (with Drake), among countless others. Rihanna holds nine Grammy award wins to her credit.Last month, Rihanna vowed to "never stop" fighting to put millions of children back in school. RiRi met with France's president Emmanuel Macron For more information on global music star Rihanna on Apple Music, check out her iTunes page More about Rihanna, Apple, Music, Grammy, Streams Rihanna Apple Music Grammy Streams Itunes