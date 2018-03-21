Ricky Skaggs to perform country classics at 2018 CMA Music Fest

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Nashville - 15-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs will be performing at the 2018 Country Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, along with his band Kentucky Thunder. The acclaimed musician shared that he was extremely happy when he found out that he was performing at the CMA Music Fest. Skaggs noted that being afforded the opportunity to play some "fiery bluegrass music" in a huge stadium, in front of thousands of young country music fans, would be "killer," and rightfully so. Skaggs continued, "I realized the CMA wants me to play my old country hits from the '80s and the '90s with a full country band with drums, piano, pedal steel guitar, twin fiddles, and my red electric guitar with my amp cranked up." "It sounds to me like they want some old school country music," he further added. "I'm really excited about that, but surely I can find a way to play some of that fiery bluegrass too." Some of the classic country songs that fans can expect To learn more about veteran country star Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will be playing concerts at Nissan Stadium stage on Sunday, June 10, where he will perform many of his country hits during the CMA Music Fest The acclaimed musician shared that he was extremely happy when he found out that he was performing at the CMA Music Fest. Skaggs noted that being afforded the opportunity to play some "fiery bluegrass music" in a huge stadium, in front of thousands of young country music fans, would be "killer," and rightfully so.Skaggs continued, "I realized the CMA wants me to play my old country hits from the '80s and the '90s with a full country band with drums, piano, pedal steel guitar, twin fiddles, and my red electric guitar with my amp cranked up.""It sounds to me like they want some old school country music," he further added. "I'm really excited about that, but surely I can find a way to play some of that fiery bluegrass too."Some of the classic country songs that fans can expect Ricky Skaggs to perform on June 10 include "Highway 40 Blues," "Country Boy," "Heartbroke," as well as "Uncle Pen," among others.To learn more about veteran country star Ricky Skaggs , check out his official website More about ricky skaggs, CMA Music Fest, Country, bluegrass ricky skaggs CMA Music Fest Country bluegrass