By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Nashville - Veteran singer-songwriter Ricky Skaggs has a major reason to be proud. He is headed to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2018. The multi-Grammy winner noted that he was "totally shocked" upon hearing the news, and he subsequently burst into tears. When he arrived to Nashville in 1980, his goal was to make music for a living, and to someday score a record deal. Fast forward many years later, and now Skaggs is a Hall of Famer in his own right. "I am humbled and very grateful to soon be listed among my many heroes in this great Country Music Hall of Fame," he said, effusively. "What an incredible honor. Thank you Jesus, and thank you CMA," he added. On March 27, Skaggs was announced as an inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame in a press conference at the historic institution, where Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, revealed this year's Country Music Hall of Fame inductees. Skaggs will be honored in the "Modern Era Artist" category, and he will be joined by the late Dottie West in the "Veterans Era Artist" category, and the late fiddle star Johnny Gimble, who will be posthumously inducted in the "Recording and/or Touring Musician" category. This is the highest honor bestowed to a musician in the country music community. This past week, Ricky Skaggs will be performing at the 2018 CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.