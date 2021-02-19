Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Actor and artist Ricky Garcia chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "All I Wanna Do" single and starring in "Finding Ohana" on Netflix. He opened up about starring in Finding Ohana on Netflix. "It was God-given. When I got the call that I would be going to Thailand to shoot this, I couldn't believe it at first. I wouldn't trade the experience for anything. I worked with two amazing actors, Mark Evan Jackson, and Chris Parnell. I can't wait for people to see the finished product," he said. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "My life, Love, God. More and more so, I'm trying to draw and paint pictures such as Frank Ocean and Justin Timberlake." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's definitely an everyday learning process. Not just for me but for Artists as a collective. We're all exploring new territory and it's only going to continue to change. I think it's super important to find and understand your niche as a creative and be able to translate that across social media. There are so many talented and underrated artists, but sadly get lost because of how saturated and easy it is to post things in this new age." For young and aspiring entertainers, he said, "Follow your dreams. As cheesy as it is, that's it. No matter how long it takes. As a believer in Christ, I really do believe all things are possible through God. As long as your heart is in the right place. There's also going to be a lot of darkness, doubt, and negativity trying to cloud you, so to be able to take criticism and learn but not let it get to you, is something to grasp onto truly. And lastly, it is so important to have a great, strong core group of people that build you up to be better." When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he said, "Most definitely. I started in this industry in an unknowingly toxic relationship. This relationship was with one of my biggest mentors to my career and in my business, my manager at the time. Our working relationship transcended into my personal life as well. When I finally recognized that the relationship was detrimental, I broke away from it." He continued, "I was trying to restart my life. I genuinely questioned if I was going to stay in this business and felt lost. I never thought I would ever have the strength to be open about my struggles. It was only through God I was able to do it. I surrounded myself with the absolute best team of the strongest, most loving people I knew. I can 100 percent confidently say I'm in the best place I've ever been in my life." Garcia listed Justin Timberlake, Miguel, and Bruno Mars as his dream collaboration choices in music. "Justin Timberlake, for sure. I never really say this but I think Miguel would be an amazing collab, and of course, Bruno Mars," he said. On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success is a funny word to me. Because I think we all have our own definition of success. Success in my own right, isn't defined by the accolades or work. But by who you are as an individual. Who you are in your heart and how you can do something that's bigger than just yourself." For fans and listeners, he concluded, "Appreciate y'all for being patient with me. I've put a lot of time, thought and energy into my work and I can't wait for y'all to see. Finding Ohana out on Netflix on January 29th and "All I Wanna Do" out on all music platforms on February 19. I thank you for taking the time to read. For my day one's, I love you. For the new ones, I love you just as much. Also, remember God loves you." "All I Wanna Do" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Ricky Garcia, follow him on On his song "All I Wanna Do," he said, "Honestly, I had no expectations of what my producer and I were going to make when going in. I kid you not, we sat down and talked for a bit about our lives. When the energy is right, you just know. I played something on the guitar and then he played something on the guitar and it just worked. The lyrics came effortlessly and we both knew immediately the song was going to be something really special."He opened up about starring in Finding Ohana on Netflix. "It was God-given. When I got the call that I would be going to Thailand to shoot this, I couldn't believe it at first. I wouldn't trade the experience for anything. I worked with two amazing actors, Mark Evan Jackson, and Chris Parnell. I can't wait for people to see the finished product," he said.Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "My life, Love, God. More and more so, I'm trying to draw and paint pictures such as Frank Ocean and Justin Timberlake."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's definitely an everyday learning process. Not just for me but for Artists as a collective. We're all exploring new territory and it's only going to continue to change. I think it's super important to find and understand your niche as a creative and be able to translate that across social media. There are so many talented and underrated artists, but sadly get lost because of how saturated and easy it is to post things in this new age."For young and aspiring entertainers, he said, "Follow your dreams. As cheesy as it is, that's it. No matter how long it takes. As a believer in Christ, I really do believe all things are possible through God. As long as your heart is in the right place. There's also going to be a lot of darkness, doubt, and negativity trying to cloud you, so to be able to take criticism and learn but not let it get to you, is something to grasp onto truly. And lastly, it is so important to have a great, strong core group of people that build you up to be better."When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he said, "Most definitely. I started in this industry in an unknowingly toxic relationship. This relationship was with one of my biggest mentors to my career and in my business, my manager at the time. Our working relationship transcended into my personal life as well. When I finally recognized that the relationship was detrimental, I broke away from it."He continued, "I was trying to restart my life. I genuinely questioned if I was going to stay in this business and felt lost. I never thought I would ever have the strength to be open about my struggles. It was only through God I was able to do it. I surrounded myself with the absolute best team of the strongest, most loving people I knew. I can 100 percent confidently say I'm in the best place I've ever been in my life."Garcia listed Justin Timberlake, Miguel, and Bruno Mars as his dream collaboration choices in music. "Justin Timberlake, for sure. I never really say this but I think Miguel would be an amazing collab, and of course, Bruno Mars," he said.On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success is a funny word to me. Because I think we all have our own definition of success. Success in my own right, isn't defined by the accolades or work. But by who you are as an individual. Who you are in your heart and how you can do something that's bigger than just yourself."For fans and listeners, he concluded, "Appreciate y'all for being patient with me. I've put a lot of time, thought and energy into my work and I can't wait for y'all to see. Finding Ohana out on Netflix on January 29th and "All I Wanna Do" out on all music platforms on February 19. I thank you for taking the time to read. For my day one's, I love you. For the new ones, I love you just as much. Also, remember God loves you.""All I Wanna Do" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Ricky Garcia, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok More about ricky garcia, Finding Ohana, all i wanna do ricky garcia Finding Ohana all i wanna do