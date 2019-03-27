Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Ricky Cook chatted about his new single "It's All in the Kiss." He also spoke about the impact of technology on country music. "See, they were always taking vacations, buying new cars, eating at fancy restaurants and it was just about spending, but never spending time together. Well, that relationship ended and debt remained. I thought hell, kissing is free," he added. He revealed that he has a new album coming out around the end of April or early May. "I had so much fun with this project. I wrote 30 songs and we are choosing the final tracks and planning our next single. So, after that gets completed, we will head back out on the road and say hello to more radio. I actually love doing radio tours and visiting the DJs," he said. His songwriting is inspired by life in general. "I have a tendency to write a lot of ballads about my life and growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee the way I did. I write a lot about family and friends, there ups and downs and smiles and frowns," he said. "Then, here and there, somewhere in a bar, a conversation will come along with a good title and I'll write about that," he said. "One thing is for sure, I can't seem to write about anything if I don't feel it strong inside of me. You know, it's gotta have some feelings involved." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, he said, "Well, I suppose technology has its pros and cons depending on who you ask. For me, personally, I think it's great. Certain technology allows many independent artists the chance to be heard, like me. And I appreciate it." On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, Cook said, "I appreciate all the heads to be fighting for everybody to get paid for their work. The artist, writers, musicians, and publishers can't work for free. No one in another industry would tolerate it. You know, you can't live without air, right?" Regarding his use of technology as a musician, he said, "I wear Facebook out. I love it cause I can talk to anybody, anywhere in the world. I get a lot of messages about my music from friends all over the country. A lot of days, those friends just make my day. So, I guess you can say I've enjoyed the new technology and social media. It's just a great way to stay in touch with everyone as long as you are smart about it." On working with Exile's JP Pennington, he said, "He's great. That guy has so much talent. God certainly blessed him. Working with him is amazing. I guess God blessed me. We just work really well together. Not only is he my producer but we co-wrote all the songs together on this album and all 30 of the new songs." "After all the success and fame and No. 1 songs, he's the most humble, nice man you will ever meet. He couldn't be a truer friend. He loves and is so devoted to his family. He should win a Grammy for just being the best man I know," he added. For fans and listeners, he said about "It's All In the Kiss," "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported the record. It has done pretty well. Take the message to heart. You know, who cares how much money or success somebody has? If you ain't got love in your life you are probably missing out. All that fancy stuff cost but kissing is free and fun." "I think around the time we wrote that song a friend of mine had been talking to me about his relationship," he said about his new single . "The conversation involved complaining about what all they had to pay for and that he wasn't doing his part and he never paid for anything.""See, they were always taking vacations, buying new cars, eating at fancy restaurants and it was just about spending, but never spending time together. Well, that relationship ended and debt remained. I thought hell, kissing is free," he added.He revealed that he has a new album coming out around the end of April or early May. "I had so much fun with this project. I wrote 30 songs and we are choosing the final tracks and planning our next single. So, after that gets completed, we will head back out on the road and say hello to more radio. I actually love doing radio tours and visiting the DJs," he said.His songwriting is inspired by life in general. "I have a tendency to write a lot of ballads about my life and growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee the way I did. I write a lot about family and friends, there ups and downs and smiles and frowns," he said."Then, here and there, somewhere in a bar, a conversation will come along with a good title and I'll write about that," he said. "One thing is for sure, I can't seem to write about anything if I don't feel it strong inside of me. You know, it's gotta have some feelings involved."On the impact of technology on the music business, he said, "Well, I suppose technology has its pros and cons depending on who you ask. For me, personally, I think it's great. Certain technology allows many independent artists the chance to be heard, like me. And I appreciate it."On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, Cook said, "I appreciate all the heads to be fighting for everybody to get paid for their work. The artist, writers, musicians, and publishers can't work for free. No one in another industry would tolerate it. You know, you can't live without air, right?"Regarding his use of technology as a musician, he said, "I wear Facebook out. I love it cause I can talk to anybody, anywhere in the world. I get a lot of messages about my music from friends all over the country. A lot of days, those friends just make my day. So, I guess you can say I've enjoyed the new technology and social media. It's just a great way to stay in touch with everyone as long as you are smart about it."On working with Exile's JP Pennington, he said, "He's great. That guy has so much talent. God certainly blessed him. Working with him is amazing. I guess God blessed me. We just work really well together. Not only is he my producer but we co-wrote all the songs together on this album and all 30 of the new songs.""After all the success and fame and No. 1 songs, he's the most humble, nice man you will ever meet. He couldn't be a truer friend. He loves and is so devoted to his family. He should win a Grammy for just being the best man I know," he added.For fans and listeners, he said about "It's All In the Kiss," "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported the record. It has done pretty well. Take the message to heart. You know, who cares how much money or success somebody has? If you ain't got love in your life you are probably missing out. All that fancy stuff cost but kissing is free and fun." More about Ricky Cook, Country, Single, it's all in the kiss Ricky Cook Country Single it s all in the kiss