On February 6, bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family. Digital Journal has the scoop.

She was inducted by Grand Ole Opry member and country music star Dierks Bentley. She was originally scheduled to be inducted back on March 24, 2020, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was invited by "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely.

Bentley expressed that he was very pleased to induct Vincent into the Grand Ole Opry family. "I know you will carry the Opry banner proudly wherever you go," he remarked.

"It has been 343 days, seven hours, three minutes, and five seconds," Vincent mentioned jokingly, thus counting how many days it has been since the Grand Ole Opry invitation last year.

Vincent acknowledged that this is a night that she will never forget and she will cherish it for the rest of her life. "I am proof that dreams really do come true," she exclaimed.

Other performers during this Grand Ole Opry show included Riders In The Sky, Jeannie Seely, and Mark Wills. They were joined by special guests Don Schlitz and MCA Nashville recording artist Parker McCollum, who made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Rhonda Vincent back in September of 2020.

To learn more about Rhonda Vincent, visit her official website and check out her Facebook page