Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 31, Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Zedd performed at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" at Randall's Island Park in New York. Zedd kicked off his set with "Spectrum," his collaboration with Matthew Koma, and he immediately broke into his remix of Empire Of The Sun's "Alive." The inclusion of the "Starving" remix was an added bonus, and the crowd loved his remix of "The Time" by the Black Eyed Peas. Other noteworthy tracks that were played included "I Want You To Know," his collaboration with Selena Gomez, his remix of "Rude" by MAGIC! and "Beautiful Now," his vivacious single with Jon Bellion, which was the quintessential banger. His remix of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus earned a tremendous reaction from the fans as everybody sang along, and equally memorable were Alessia Cara's "Stay," his remix of Shawn Mendes' "Lost In Japan," and he threw some classics in his set as Daft Punk's "One More Time" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Of course, no Zedd set is complete without "The Middle," his collaboration with Maren Morris, as well as his extended remix of "Stay The Night" (featuring vocals from Hayley Williams of Paramore) and his Grammy-winning "Clarity" with Foxes. The Verdict Overall, Zedd was able to put on a fun and upbeat show at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in New York, which took place two days before his 30th birthday. Zedd played banger after banger for the entire duration of his set. The crowd enjoyed him, just as much as they loved Afrojack. His set garnered two thumbs up. To learn more about Zedd, check out his Afrojack thanked Zedd for swapping set times with him so that he would have been able to make it to the show on time. 2019 marked the 11th consecutive year of Electric Zoo being held at Randall's Island Park in New York. It is the longest-running and largest electronic festival in New York.