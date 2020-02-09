Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On February 8, ZBTB (Zac Brown Tribute Band) returned to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, for a good turnout. ZBTB kicked off their set with "Natural Disaster" and they immediately continued with "Keep Me in Mind" and "The Wind." They showcased great musicianship on stage, as well as their upbeat and laid-back personalities. It was followed by "Castaway," "Whatever It Is" and "Someone I Used to Know." Their enthralling version of "As She's Walking Away" was a masterclass on harmonies and equally fun was "Knee Deep." After "Day for the Dead," they rocked with such numbers as "Free" and "Into the Mystic." "Toes" was a fan-favorite as everybody sang along, and "Homegrown," was this journalist's favorite tune in tonight's ZBTB set. They picked up the pace with "Beautiful Drug," and went on to sing "Whiskey's Gone" prior to doing their medley of "Uncaged," "Kashmir" and "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." ZBTB closed with "Highway 20 Ride" and another fan-favorite "Chicken Fried," prior to returning for an encore with some Metallica by belting out "Enter Sandman." The Verdict Overall, a good time was had by all. There was great Zac Brown music at the show and lots of booze for the fans and audience. They are worth seeing live every time they come to town. Great job guys. To learn more about ZBTB, their music and show dates, check out their This show was quite special since it was their first concert since they played for the U.S. troops that are stationed overseas in Jordan. When asked about that experience, the band described it as an "amazing" and "once-in-a-lifetime" experience.ZBTB kicked off their set with "Natural Disaster" and they immediately continued with "Keep Me in Mind" and "The Wind." They showcased great musicianship on stage, as well as their upbeat and laid-back personalities.It was followed by "Castaway," "Whatever It Is" and "Someone I Used to Know." Their enthralling version of "As She's Walking Away" was a masterclass on harmonies and equally fun was "Knee Deep."After "Day for the Dead," they rocked with such numbers as "Free" and "Into the Mystic." "Toes" was a fan-favorite as everybody sang along, and "Homegrown," was this journalist's favorite tune in tonight's ZBTB set.They picked up the pace with "Beautiful Drug," and went on to sing "Whiskey's Gone" prior to doing their medley of "Uncaged," "Kashmir" and "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."ZBTB closed with "Highway 20 Ride" and another fan-favorite "Chicken Fried," prior to returning for an encore with some Metallica by belting out "Enter Sandman."Overall, a good time was had by all. There was great Zac Brown music at the show and lots of booze for the fans and audience. They are worth seeing live every time they come to town. Great job guys.To learn more about ZBTB, their music and show dates, check out their official website More about zbtb, mulcahy's, zac brown, Troops zbtb mulcahy s zac brown Troops