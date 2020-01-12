Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) has kicked off the New Year in high gear. They headlined Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island on January 11, 2020. They kicked off their set with "Keep Me In Mind" and it was followed by "Knee Deep" and "As She's Walking Away." Other noteworthy songs from the first half of their show included "Castaway," "Sweet Annie," their soaring cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," as well as "Homegrown," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Zac Brown tune. They had the crowd going every step of the way. It was a night of fun, good music and lots of alcohol onstage. At this show, they included some newer Zac Brown songs in their set such as "Tomorrow Never Comes" from their Jekyll + Hyde album, as well as "Me and the Boys in the Band" from their most recent studio offering, The Owl. It was also neat to hear them cover "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen as well as Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by The Charlie Daniels Band. They closed with such fan-favorite hits as "Colder Weather," "Chicken Fried" and "Toes," all of which were remarkable, and they resonated well with the Long Island audience. The Verdict Overall, for their first Long Island show of 2020, Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) was absolutely incredible at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. They always do the music of Zac Brown justice. They are worth seeing live in concert whenever they come to a town near you. Well done. To learn more about ZBTB and their tour dates, check out their Aside from Pete Frank on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, ZBTB is made up of such talented musicians as Bryan Price on guitar and vocals, Christos Dembeyiotis on the drums, Tim Hull on the bass, Dave Belec on keyboards and vocals, Matt Sauer on lead guitar and vocals, as well as Mike Kedley on the fiddle and backing vocals.They kicked off their set with "Keep Me In Mind" and it was followed by "Knee Deep" and "As She's Walking Away." Other noteworthy songs from the first half of their show included "Castaway," "Sweet Annie," their soaring cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," as well as "Homegrown," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Zac Brown tune. They had the crowd going every step of the way. It was a night of fun, good music and lots of alcohol onstage.At this show, they included some newer Zac Brown songs in their set such as "Tomorrow Never Comes" from their Jekyll + Hyde album, as well as "Me and the Boys in the Band" from their most recent studio offering, The Owl.It was also neat to hear them cover "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen as well as Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by The Charlie Daniels Band. They closed with such fan-favorite hits as "Colder Weather," "Chicken Fried" and "Toes," all of which were remarkable, and they resonated well with the Long Island audience.Overall, for their first Long Island show of 2020, Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) was absolutely incredible at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. They always do the music of Zac Brown justice. They are worth seeing live in concert whenever they come to a town near you. Well done.To learn more about ZBTB and their tour dates, check out their official website More about zbtb, zac brown, Zac Brown Tribute Band, mulcahy's, Long island zbtb zac brown Zac Brown Tribute Ba... mulcahy s Long island