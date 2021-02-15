Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Zana released her brand new music video for her song "Sweet Tooth." Digital Journal has the scoop. Her rich, sultry vocals on "Sweet Tooth" are reminiscent of such veteran R&B songstresses as Toni Braxton ("He Wasn't Man Enough") meets British singer Des'ree ("You Gotta Be"), and that should be taken as a major compliment. It has an atmospheric vibe to it, which will resonate well with her listeners. Her music is available on The Verdict Overall, "Sweet Tooth" by Zana is pleasant and sweet indeed. This sugary tune garners two thumbs up. Well done. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from this promising artist in the future. To learn more about breakout singer-songwriter Zana and her new single "Sweet Tooth," follow her on Zana Carlos Peralta It is distributed by AWAL (part of Sony Music), and it debuted on two of iHeart’s most popular radio stations (WKTU 103.5FM and WLTW 106.7 LITE FM) this past Valentine’s Day, where the timing couldn't have been more perfect.Her rich, sultry vocals on "Sweet Tooth" are reminiscent of such veteran R&B songstresses as Toni Braxton ("He Wasn't Man Enough") meets British singer Des'ree ("You Gotta Be"), and that should be taken as a major compliment. It has an atmospheric vibe to it, which will resonate well with her listeners.Her music is available on Spotify Amazon Music , and Apple Music Overall, "Sweet Tooth" by Zana is pleasant and sweet indeed. This sugary tune garners two thumbs up. Well done. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from this promising artist in the future.To learn more about breakout singer-songwriter Zana and her new single "Sweet Tooth," follow her on Instagram Twitter , and check out her official homepage and her Facebook page More about sweet tooth, zana, Single, Singersongwriter sweet tooth zana Single Singersongwriter