On November 13, Christian music star Zach Williams collaborated with country queen Dolly Parton at the 2019 CMA Awards for a special performance that left the audience in total awe.
This year's event celebrated the iconic women of country music throughout the award ceremony. One of the emotional high points of the evening was when Zach Williams sang the inspirational tune "There Was Jesus." It is one of those songs that instantly gives listeners goosebumps. Dolly Parton's rich and lilting harmony vocals helped elevate to a higher level, and it was a true musical event.
"There Was Jesus" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "There Was Jesus" was a powerful and expressive vocal performance at the 2019 CMA Awards by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton. Zach Williams is all heart and soul on this song, and Dolly Parton proves once again that she is a country music empress. Their performance of "There Was Jesus" was incredible and it deserves two giant thumbs up for a job well done.
To learn more about Zach Williams and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page.