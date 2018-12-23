Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Wantagh - Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. They honored Queen with "Bohemian Rhapsody." The inclusion of the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" was sheer bliss, and they delivered a solid rendition. They went on to showcase their mellow vocals on "Sweet Annie." "Toes" was certainly a fan-favorite tune, and "Let's Go Crazy" was quite liberating. One of the most moving moments of their set was during their song "Free," where one of the venue's managers slow-danced the song with his newlywed wife. It made one cry for joy. This proves that the music of the Zac Brown Band will stand the test of time. No Zac Brown tribute concert is complete without Metallica's "Enter Sandman," and "Colder Weather" displayed their velvet harmonies. After the newer song "Beautiful Drug," they closed with Zac Brown's signature hit "Chicken Fried," and they returned for "Keep Me In Mind." They made the Long Island audience feel as if they were at an actual Zac Brown concert but in a warmer and more intimate setting. The Verdict Overall, Zac Brown Tribute Band has consistently proven that they are the greatest Zac Brown cover group in the country. They get better each time they take the stage, and they always put on an entertaining set. Their show at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. To learn more about the Zac Brown Tribute Band, check out their They kicked off their set on a catchy note with "Homegrown," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Zac Brown Band song. It was followed by "Knee Deep," as well as the Grammy-winning "As She's Walking Away."The inclusion of the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" was sheer bliss, and they delivered a solid rendition. They went on to showcase their mellow vocals on "Sweet Annie." "Toes" was certainly a fan-favorite tune, and "Let's Go Crazy" was quite liberating.One of the most moving moments of their set was during their song "Free," where one of the venue's managers slow-danced the song with his newlywed wife. It made one cry for joy. This proves that the music of the Zac Brown Band will stand the test of time.No Zac Brown tribute concert is complete without Metallica's "Enter Sandman," and "Colder Weather" displayed their velvet harmonies. After the newer song "Beautiful Drug," they closed with Zac Brown's signature hit "Chicken Fried," and they returned for "Keep Me In Mind." They made the Long Island audience feel as if they were at an actual Zac Brown concert but in a warmer and more intimate setting.Overall, Zac Brown Tribute Band has consistently proven that they are the greatest Zac Brown cover group in the country. They get better each time they take the stage, and they always put on an entertaining set. Their show at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating.To learn more about the Zac Brown Tribute Band, check out their official website More about Zac Brown Tribute Band, Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, mulcahy's Zac Brown Tribute Ba... Queen Bohemian Rhapsody mulcahy s