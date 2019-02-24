Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) returned to their Nassau County home this weekend at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island. ZBTB began their show with "Natural Disaster" and they immediately broke into "Keep Me in Mind," as well as "The Wind." Other impressive songs from the first half of their set included "Knee Deep," "Toes," and Zac Brown Band's Grammy award-winning tune "As She's Walking Away." They also treated the Wantagh crowd to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was very appropriate and fitting due to Oscar weekend. Equally soothing was the stunning ballad "Sweet Annie" with their united harmonies. They also tipped their hats to Charlie Daniels with "Devil Went Down to Georgia," and other fun songs included "Castaway" and the mid-tempo "Beautiful Drug." After covering Metallica's "Enter Sandman," they saved their three best songs for last, and those were "Colder Weather," the nostalgic "Homegrown" and "Chicken Fried." Aside from front-man Pete Frank on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, the band also features Bryan Price on guitar and backing vocals, Tim Hull on bass, Mike Kedley on fiddle and backing vocals, Dave Belec on the keyboard, Matt Sauer on lead guitar, and the incomparable Christos Dembeyiotis on drums. The Verdict In summation, Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) delivered yet another remarkable live show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. While they are the pride of Rochester, New York, last night they were the pride of Nassau County. Every member in their band is naturally talented and gifted. Their set garnered two giant thumbs up. The music of the Zac Brown Band has never sounded better. Well done guys. To learn more about Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) and their upcoming show dates, check out their official Tribute band Bro Country , fronted by Long Island musician Lou Peragine, served as their opening act.ZBTB began their show with "Natural Disaster" and they immediately broke into "Keep Me in Mind," as well as "The Wind." Other impressive songs from the first half of their set included "Knee Deep," "Toes," and Zac Brown Band's Grammy award-winning tune "As She's Walking Away." They also treated the Wantagh crowd to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was very appropriate and fitting due to Oscar weekend. Equally soothing was the stunning ballad "Sweet Annie" with their united harmonies.They also tipped their hats to Charlie Daniels with "Devil Went Down to Georgia," and other fun songs included "Castaway" and the mid-tempo "Beautiful Drug."After covering Metallica's "Enter Sandman," they saved their three best songs for last, and those were "Colder Weather," the nostalgic "Homegrown" and "Chicken Fried."Aside from front-man Pete Frank on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, the band also features Bryan Price on guitar and backing vocals, Tim Hull on bass, Mike Kedley on fiddle and backing vocals, Dave Belec on the keyboard, Matt Sauer on lead guitar, and the incomparable Christos Dembeyiotis on drums.In summation, Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) delivered yet another remarkable live show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. While they are the pride of Rochester, New York, last night they were the pride of Nassau County. Every member in their band is naturally talented and gifted. Their set garnered two giant thumbs up. The music of the Zac Brown Band has never sounded better. Well done guys.To learn more about Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) and their upcoming show dates, check out their official Facebook page More about zbtb, zac brown band, Tribute, Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen zbtb zac brown band Tribute Bohemian Rhapsody Queen