Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On March 30, the Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, for a great turnout. They kicked off their set with "Homegrown," which is this journalist's favorite song in the country group's catalog. They continued with "Knee Deep" and "As She's Walking Away." Other noteworthy and heartfelt songs included "Goodbye In Her Eyes," "The Wind" and the carefree "Toes." For the second half of their show, the Zac Brown Tribute Band soared on "Beautiful Drug," "Free," "Whatever It Is," and of course, it wouldn't be complete without their vivacious cover of "Enter Sandman" by Metallica. They closed with "Colder Weather," which was a harmony masterclass, as well as "Chicken Fried," prior to returning for an encore, the mid-tempo "Keep Me in Mind." The Verdict Overall, There was no opening act at this show, and they went on to perform hit after Zac Brown hit. Pete Frank nailed the lead vocals as Zac Brown, and his band members were exceptional on their instruments and backing vocals. Overall, Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) rocked Mulcahy's as part of the last concert at this venue for March. They are the pride of Rochester, and they are worth seeing live whenever they come to Long Island. They are certainly the best Zac Brown tribute band around. Their set garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done. For more information on the Zac Brown Tribute Band, check out their Facebook page