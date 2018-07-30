Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Flushing - On July 29, Grammy-winning group Zac Brown Band headlined Citi Field in Flushing, New York. This was their second consecutive show date at this venue. They did Kings of Leon justice on their cover of "Use Somebody," however they highlight covers of the night were "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by Charlie Daniels, and their marvelous rendition of "Piano Man" by Billy Joel, where they were able to put Citi Field in a "New York State of Mind." Zac Brown's vocals on the Billy Joel signature tune were rumbling and resonant, and equal in excellence to those of Mike DelGuidice (of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot), and the "Piano Man" himself. Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones was glorious on "Day That I Die." An added bonus was hearing them perform "The Wind" live. Equally noteworthy were the mellow tunes "Loving You Easy," and "As She's Walking Away," and "Whatever It Is." After covering the Allman Brothers Band's "Whipping Post," they continued with "Colder Weather," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Zac Brown Band recording. This time it was incorporated as a medley with "Take It to the Limit," which was sheer bliss. They picked up the pace with "Beautiful Drug" and closed with their signature song "Chicken Fried," where they left their fans wanting to hear more. "The covers they do are absolutely incredible and the same holds true for their originals," said Denise Cirolia, long-time fan. "What blows me away every time are the musicians. To me, they are the best of the best." The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Zac Brown Band and their music, check out their This is the venue that is home of the New York Mets baseball team. They kicked off their set on an infectious note with their smash hit single "Homegrown," and they immediately broke into "Day for the Dead" and yet another popular hit "Toes."They did Kings of Leon justice on their cover of "Use Somebody," however they highlight covers of the night were "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by Charlie Daniels, and their marvelous rendition of "Piano Man" by Billy Joel, where they were able to put Citi Field in a "New York State of Mind." Zac Brown's vocals on the Billy Joel signature tune were rumbling and resonant, and equal in excellence to those of Mike DelGuidice (of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot), and the "Piano Man" himself.Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones was glorious on "Day That I Die." An added bonus was hearing them perform "The Wind" live. Equally noteworthy were the mellow tunes "Loving You Easy," and "As She's Walking Away," and "Whatever It Is."After covering the Allman Brothers Band's "Whipping Post," they continued with "Colder Weather," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Zac Brown Band recording. This time it was incorporated as a medley with "Take It to the Limit," which was sheer bliss. They picked up the pace with "Beautiful Drug" and closed with their signature song "Chicken Fried," where they left their fans wanting to hear more."The covers they do are absolutely incredible and the same holds true for their originals," said Denise Cirolia, long-time fan. "What blows me away every time are the musicians. To me, they are the best of the best."Overall, Zac Brown Band delivered a solid performance at Citi Field in New York. This Grammy-winning band is worth seeing live each time they play Citi Field. Their show garnered two thumbs up.To learn more about Zac Brown Band and their music, check out their official website More about zac brown band, citi field, Charlie daniels, Billy joel, flushing zac brown band citi field Charlie daniels Billy joel flushing New york