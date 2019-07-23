Special By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Music Nashville based hip-hop and rap artist Z. Smith has released his new single "Hades" independently. Digital Journal has the scoop. In this tune, Smith uses "Hades" as a metaphor to address the sink-or-swim mentality that many people deal with when they pursue their dreams, as well as the sacrifices that are necessary to make those dreams a reality. The song is nonchalant and the lyrics are raw, honest and unflinching. Smith is originally from the West Side of Cincinnati, Ohio, and he is pursuing his music career in Nashville, Tennessee. "Hades" by Z. Smith is available on To learn more about rising hip-hop artist Z. Smith and "Hades," check out his Read More: Z. Smith chatted with The song "Hades" is edgy and it has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall the early music of global music star Eminem , and that is meant as a compliment.In this tune, Smith uses "Hades" as a metaphor to address the sink-or-swim mentality that many people deal with when they pursue their dreams, as well as the sacrifices that are necessary to make those dreams a reality. The song is nonchalant and the lyrics are raw, honest and unflinching.Smith is originally from the West Side of Cincinnati, Ohio, and he is pursuing his music career in Nashville, Tennessee."Hades" by Z. Smith is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . He manages to stay true to his own artistry. "Hades" garners two thumbs up.To learn more about rising hip-hop artist Z. Smith and "Hades," check out his official homepage : Z. Smith chatted with Digital Journal back in January of 2019 about his music career and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Z Smith, Hades, Single, Nashville, Eminem Z Smith Hades Single Nashville Eminem