Rising artist Yungblud and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons have joined forces on their rocking new single "original me" via Locomotion Recordings and Geffen Records.
Yungblud allows his rich vocals to shine, which blend well with Day Reynolds' harking voice, and they produce one rocking musical event.
Their song's music video was filmed in Las Vegas, and it was directed by award-winning filmmaker Jordan Bahat. It's a track featured on Yungblud's forthcoming studio album, the underrated youth, which will be released on October 18.
"original me" is available for streaming on Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "original me" is a keeper. It showcases Yungblud and Dan Reynolds at the top of their game musically. It is evident that Yungblud's future in the music business should be bright and promising. This soaring collaboration garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Yungblud and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.