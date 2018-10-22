Rapper and YouTube sensation Justin Roberts released his music video for "Six Figures," featuring Mini Jake Paul, which has gone viral.
"Six Figures" catapulted to No. 1 on the United States "Viral 50" Spotify charts, and rightfully so. The song is nonchalant and badass. In the "Six Figures" music video, Roberts seems comfortable in his own skin and exudes confidence stylistically.
Roberts' popular YouTube videos feature cameos from such distinguished individuals as NBA star Russell Westbrook, YouTubers Erika Costell and Jake Paul, as well as reality television personality Jonathan Cheban from the E! network. Roberts is in the first season of his own online series, Work in Progress.
For more information on Roberts' videos, check out his official YouTube channel.
"Six Figures" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Justin Roberts deserves to become the next big male star in the entertainment business. He is a major threat in acting and music, and his social media status helps to his advantage. "Six Figures" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about rapper Justin Roberts, his music and latest projects, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.