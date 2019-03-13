Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Acclaimed Japanese pianist and artist Yoshiki "Live at Carnegie Hall" special aired on March 8 on PBS, and it was quite the spectacle. A distinguished composer, pianist and front-man of the group X Japan, Yoshiki was accompanied by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, which was conducted by Yuga Cohler. The Verdict Overall, Yoshiki proved that great music transcends genres and barriers, and he was able to feel the music. His prowess on the piano is unparalleled, and he was able to form a strong, emotional connection with his viewers. This one-hour PBS special starring Yoshiki garnered an A+ rating. To learn more about Yoshiki's PBS special, " Read More: Yoshiki chatted with Yoshiki displayed his eclectic musical style in this one-hour television special. He played his 2012 theme song for the Golden Globe awards, as well as selections from his rock group X Japan, where he gave them a refreshing, classical touch; moreover, his emotional rendition of "Swan Lake" by Tchaikovsky was sheer bliss.A distinguished composer, pianist and front-man of the group X Japan, Yoshiki was accompanied by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, which was conducted by Yuga Cohler.Overall, Yoshiki delivered an amazing live concert at the hallowed Carnegie Hall in New York City. Viewers and fans were given a front-row seat to this one-live concert experience, which was utterly fantastic. He commanded the viewer's attention the entire time and left them in total awe.Yoshiki proved that great music transcends genres and barriers, and he was able to feel the music. His prowess on the piano is unparalleled, and he was able to form a strong, emotional connection with his viewers. This one-hour PBS special starring Yoshiki garnered an A+ rating.To learn more about Yoshiki's PBS special, " Yoshiki- Live at Carnegie Hall ," check out the official PBS website : Yoshiki chatted with Digital Journal about his musical career, plans for 2019, and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Yoshiki, Carnegie hall, Special, Pbs, x japan Yoshiki Carnegie hall Special Pbs x japan