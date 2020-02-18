Email
article imageReview: Yoshi Flower releases charming on '7 Days' single and music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter and producer Yoshi Flower released his brand new music video for "7 Days." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The moody song has a nonchalant, mellow vibe to it, which adds to its appeal. "7 Days" is worth more than just a passing glance. With "7 Days," he yearns for someone in a way that is both heartfelt and comforting. The song is comprised of bouncy electronics, which really add to its amusing nature.
His music video for "7 Days," directed by Josh Flores, may be seen below. It depicts him delivering newspapers and going to boring parties, but he is always thinking about that one person always.
Yoshi Flower will be touring as part of his "I Will Not Let My Love Go To Waste" Tour. On March 19, he will be performing at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, New York.
"7 Days" by Yoshi Flower is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Yoshi Flower, his music and tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Yoshi Flower, 7 days, Single, Music, Video
 
