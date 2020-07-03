Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New York City out artist Yanni Burton released his music video for his refreshing single "A Part of Me." Digital Journal has the scoop. In this tune, Burton sings about his own inner struggles of letting go and moving on from his prior failed romances. It is darker and edgier than his previous musical work, and perhaps one of his most compelling singles to date. The lyrics are liberating, nonchalant, and relatable, while the melodies are breathy and hypnotic. "A Part of Me" is available on such digital service providers as The Verdict Overall, Yanni Burton charms on "A Part of Me," where he shows his maturity as a singer, songwriter, and storyteller. It is the quintessential song to kick off the 4th of July holiday weekend. Burton is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this track, and it will certainly resonate well with his listeners. "A Part of Me" garners two thumbs up. To learn more about singing sensation Yanni Burton and his new single "A Part of Me," check out his The song's music video was directed by Brian Thomas, and it has a unique and creative concept to it, which stands out artistically.In this tune, Burton sings about his own inner struggles of letting go and moving on from his prior failed romances. It is darker and edgier than his previous musical work, and perhaps one of his most compelling singles to date. The lyrics are liberating, nonchalant, and relatable, while the melodies are breathy and hypnotic."A Part of Me" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, Yanni Burton charms on "A Part of Me," where he shows his maturity as a singer, songwriter, and storyteller. It is the quintessential song to kick off the 4th of July holiday weekend. Burton is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this track, and it will certainly resonate well with his listeners. "A Part of Me" garners two thumbs up.To learn more about singing sensation Yanni Burton and his new single "A Part of Me," check out his official website Facebook page and follow him on Instagram More about Yanni Burton, Single, Video, a part of me Yanni Burton Single Video a part of me