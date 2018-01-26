Ghali
has enjoyed consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts with "Under These Lights
" and "Places
," and rightfully so. Her latest track "Stick Around" is equally exceptional, and it should catapult her music career to new heights.
The song has impressive piano chords, coupled with its reverb-laden, breathy vocals, which help make it pure bliss. The intensity of the sassy tune builds throughout, as it increases towards its heartfelt lyrics, pounding bass-lines and glistening hats. Her songs are consistently warm, upbeat and relatable to fans. She proves to be one of the most underrated female DJs and producers in the contemporary electronic genre of music. "Stick Around" garners an A rating.
