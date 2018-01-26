Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Xenia Ghali back with sassy new electronic single 'Stick Around' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Greek DJ and producer Xenia Ghali is back with her sassy new electronic single "Stick Around." Digital Journal has the scoop on her latest track.
Ghali has enjoyed consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts with "Under These Lights" and "Places," and rightfully so. Her latest track "Stick Around" is equally exceptional, and it should catapult her music career to new heights.
The song has impressive piano chords, coupled with its reverb-laden, breathy vocals, which help make it pure bliss. The intensity of the sassy tune builds throughout, as it increases towards its heartfelt lyrics, pounding bass-lines and glistening hats. Her songs are consistently warm, upbeat and relatable to fans. She proves to be one of the most underrated female DJs and producers in the contemporary electronic genre of music. "Stick Around" garners an A rating.
"Stick Around" is available on iTunes.
To learn more about electronic sensation Xenia Ghali, check out her official website and Facebook page.
More about Xenia Ghali, Stick Around, Greek, DJ, Producer
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Mark Logsdon promoted to Executive Director of PR at PLA Media
Report: Microsoft building new 'modern' Windows 10 version
Op-Ed: AI vs business models — Guess who’s winning
Tesla making steady progress in Model 3 production after glitch
Boos and brass band greet Trump in Davos
Forget holograms, try 3-D images floating in 'thin air'
Flu widespread and deadly, claiming the lives of 37 children
Dutch spies watched as Russians hacked US Democrats: report
Shell ups the stakes in race for clean energy betting on LNG
Op-Ed: Blockchain looking dumb after $400 million ‘disappears’