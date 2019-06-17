Email
article imageReview: X Ambassadors release refreshing 'Orion' album Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
On June 14, mult-selling rock group X Ambassadors released their new studio album "Orion" via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records.
The album begins with the crisp and gritty "Hey Child," and it is followed by "Confidence," their smooth collaboration with K.Flay, as well as sultry "Quicksand." It continues with "Boom," which will make the listeners clap along, as well as the controlled and hypnotic "Rule," which features soaring harmonies.
Equally superb are the midtempo "Shadows," which has a Coldplay vibe to it, as well as the haunting "I Don't Know How to Pray." The CD closes with their latest radio single, the melodically stunning ballad "Hold You Down."
Orion by X Ambassadors is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Orion by X Ambassadors is definitely a keeper. Each of the 11 songs on this collection are distinct, memorable and well-crafted. Orion is a highly eclectic musical effort, and a must for all X Ambassadors fans. It is evident that this project was a labor of love for the band, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about multi-platinum-selling rock group X Ambassadors and Orion, check out their official website and Facebook page.
