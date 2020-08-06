Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Australian sensation Brayden Dunbar released his new music video for "Better Alone." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere. The lyrics are conversational but not contrived. The video showcases Dunbar partaking in fun activities with his friends, and it has a liberating vibe to it. The song was co-penned by Brayden Dunbar, Joel Adams, Magnus Murphy, and it was subsequently produced by Murphy. "Better Alone" is available on all digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Brayden Dunbar releases 'Better Alone' video Photo Courtesy of Brayden Dunbar, still from 'Better Alone' "Better Alone" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully, so, but the song's music video helps elevate it to a higher level. It stands out from an artistic and creative standpoint.The lyrics are conversational but not contrived. The video showcases Dunbar partaking in fun activities with his friends, and it has a liberating vibe to it. The song was co-penned by Brayden Dunbar, Joel Adams, Magnus Murphy, and it was subsequently produced by Murphy."Better Alone" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Brayden Dunbar delights in his new music video for "Better Alone." He deserves to become the next Jesse McCartney, Joe Jonas or Liam Ferrari in the contemporary music scene. Hopefully, this is the song and music video that will take his artistry and music career to the next level. He was proclaimed as the "One to Watch in Music in 2020" by this journalist. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram More about Brayden Dunbar, better alone, Music, Video Brayden Dunbar better alone Music Video