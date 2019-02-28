Pole vaulter Neal "Wojo" Wojdowski proves that his talent is not limited to sports and track and field. He released his music video for his song "Sunshine (Way That You Move)." Digital Journal has the scoop.
His rumbling vocals on "Sunshine (Way That You Move)" are reminiscent of Rob Thomas, the front-man of Matchbox Twenty, meets the Barenaked Ladies. Lyrically, the song has a liberating and uplifting vibe to it. "Sunshine (Way That You Move)" is the quintessential song for the summer, so one could really use it during the winter season.
The song was penned by Wojo and it was subsequently co-produced by Wojo and Nathan Baldwin. His song's music video was filmed in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
"Sunshine (Way That You Move)" by Wojo is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Sunshine (Way That You Move)" is a substantial indication that Wojo's solo music is promising, and it is worth more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Wojo and his music, visit his official homepage and his Facebook page.
