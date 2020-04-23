Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising Latin artist Willie Gomez delivers on his latest single "Tu Logica," which was released via Alacran Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Que curioso ahora verte por acá, Reclamando cosas que unos días atrás, tu venías haciendo," Gomez sings in the opening verse, thus instantly luring his listeners in. "Tu Logica" by Willie Gomez is available on The Verdict Overall, Willie Gomez is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "Tu Logica." He allows his resonant, crisp voice to shine, which are smooth as silk. One can hear his heart on this song. He deserves to become the next big male star in Latin pop music. "Tu Logica" garners an A rating. To learn more about Willie Gomez and his music, check out his official The lyrics of "Tu Logica" are warm and pure poetry. Gomez allows his rich storytelling ability to shine on this refreshing tune, and he exudes a great deal of charm and confidence. His vocals are sultry and rumbling, where the listener can recall such artists as Prince Royce and Julio Iglesias, Jr. and that should be taken as a compliment."Que curioso ahora verte por acá, Reclamando cosas que unos días atrás, tu venías haciendo," Gomez sings in the opening verse, thus instantly luring his listeners in."Tu Logica" by Willie Gomez is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Willie Gomez is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "Tu Logica." He allows his resonant, crisp voice to shine, which are smooth as silk. One can hear his heart on this song. He deserves to become the next big male star in Latin pop music. "Tu Logica" garners an A rating.To learn more about Willie Gomez and his music, check out his official Facebook page website , and follow him on Instagram More about Willie Gomez, Tu Logica, Single, Latin Willie Gomez Tu Logica Single Latin