article imageReview: William Lipton charms on 'Side by Side' on 'General Hospital' Special

By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
On July 9, Emmy-nominated teen actor William Lipton performed "Side by Side" on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital."
William Lipton plays the role of Cameron Webber and he serenaded his mother, Elizabeth Webber, at her wedding with Franco Baldwin (played by Roger Howarth). Lipton brought his on-screen siblings Jake and Aiden to join him on instruments.
His character described this as a tribute to their "mom and dad," thus implying Franco as the new father figure in his life. Lipton showcased his rich, velvet vocals as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, while his on-screen brothers played shakers and the tambourine.
"Side by Side" was an honest and delicate vocal performance by Lipton that was the quintessential wedding present for his family. It went on to inspire many of the Port Charles residents to get up and dance and it ended with the slicing of the wedding cake. His song was well-received by all, and rightfully so.
On Saturday April 18, 2020, William Lipton will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event in Andover, Massachusetts, and on the following day, April 19, he will be appearing at the General Hospital Fantasy event in Melville on Long Island, New York, as part of Fantasy Events Inc.
The Verdict
Overall, William Lipton delivered a sincere and heartfelt performance of "Side by Side" on the hit soap opera General Hospital. There is a crystal quality to his tone, and he maintains solid control of his voice. The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. "Side by Side" garners an A rating.
"Side by Side" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about actor and musician William Lipton, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
