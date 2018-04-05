Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Nashville - Becky Brown, the widow of Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry star Jim Ed Brown, has penned a very personal autobiography "Going Our Way." In August of 2018, Jim Ed Brown would have been a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry family for 55 years. The reader will be drenched with a wide spectrum of emotions by the time the book Going Our Way is over. The autobiography is easily read in one or two sittings. The archived images of Jim Ed Brown and Becky throughout the book make it even more compelling. 'Going Our Way' book 'Going Out Way' cover art The Verdict Overall, Going Our Way by Becky Brown is a must for any country music fan, especially those who enjoyed the music of Jim Ed Brown. Becky does not hold anything back in this book, and she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, which makes her book, all the more powerful. Going Our Way garners an A rating. To learn more about Becky Brown and her book Going Our Way, check out the book's Read More: Digital Journal chatted with country legend Becky Brown opened up about her life with veteran country musician Jim Ed Brown , where she spent 54 years by his side as his wife. She was raised in humble beginnings, growing up in a poultry market. A devout Christian and dancer/choreographer, Becky shares details about their first date in Arkansas, as well as surviving all the hardships life threw at her such as an affair, a brief divorce, her cancer (which she overcame), finding redemption, and his terminal cancer.In August of 2018, Jim Ed Brown would have been a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry family for 55 years. The reader will be drenched with a wide spectrum of emotions by the time the book Going Our Way is over. The autobiography is easily read in one or two sittings. The archived images of Jim Ed Brown and Becky throughout the book make it even more compelling.Overall, Going Our Way by Becky Brown is a must for any country music fan, especially those who enjoyed the music of Jim Ed Brown. Becky does not hold anything back in this book, and she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, which makes her book, all the more powerful. Going Our Way garners an A rating.To learn more about Becky Brown and her book Going Our Way, check out the book's official website : Digital Journal chatted with country legend Jim Ed Brown in November of 2014. More about Country Music Hall of Famer, Jim Ed Brown, Country, Grand ole opry, Autobiography Country Music Hall o... Jim Ed Brown Country Grand ole opry Autobiography Book Widow