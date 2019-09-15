Special By By Markos Papadatos 27 mins ago in Music The late but great Whitney Houston is featured on lead vocals on "Higher Love," coupled with Kygo's production and it is sheer bliss. Their song's music video, directed by Hanna Lux Davis, stars Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan. The song is a cover of Steve Windwood's 1986 smash hit, and it celebrated its 33rd anniversary this past June. Kygo was presented with Houston's archival version of the song by the Whitney Houston estate, which was previously released as a bonus track on the Japan-only edition of her I'm Your Baby Tonight album that came out in 1990. When he heard Whitney's recording of "Higher Love," Kygo stormed to his recording studio to make his own mix featuring one of the best-loved female voices of our time. "Higher Love" by Kygo and Whitney Houston is available on While she may have passed away at 48 years old, “Higher Love” was co-penned by Steve Winwood and Will Jennings and it was produced by Kygo (born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Narada Michael Walden. It was released on RCA Records, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.Their song's music video, directed by Hanna Lux Davis, stars Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan. The song is a cover of Steve Windwood's 1986 smash hit, and it celebrated its 33rd anniversary this past June.Kygo was presented with Houston's archival version of the song by the Whitney Houston estate, which was previously released as a bonus track on the Japan-only edition of her I'm Your Baby Tonight album that came out in 1990. When he heard Whitney's recording of "Higher Love," Kygo stormed to his recording studio to make his own mix featuring one of the best-loved female voices of our time."Higher Love" by Kygo and Whitney Houston is available on Apple Music and on Spotify While she may have passed away at 48 years old, Whitney Houston's musical legacy will live on forever. This version of "Higher Love" is crisp, refreshing and timeless; moreover, Houston was able to breathe fresh life into it and she made it her own. Steve Winwood and the rest of the musical world would be pleased with this bold rendition. More about Whitney houston, higher love, Kygo Whitney houston higher love Kygo