A rising electronic producer, Whethan continues his collaborative vision with "Hurting on Purpose," where he recruited pop-rock star K.Flay. It is a catchy track that is featured on his upcoming full-length debut studio album, FANTASY, which will be available soon.

The song's lyric video for "Hurting on Purpose" is creative and fun, and the track is worthy of the repeat button.

Whethan remarked that it all started when K.Flay had sent him a song three years ago and he really loved its message. "I spent the next couple of years working on it and perfecting the beat," he admitted. "The song refers to indulging in things such as drinking and driving fast."

"Really just indulging in self-damaging behaviors," he acknowledged. "Ultimately, realizing that you are in control of these things that are hurting you and you like it."

"Hurting on Purpose" is available on digital service providers by clicking here

The Verdict

Overall, "Hurting on Purpose" by Whethan and K.Flay is worth more than just a passing glance. The hooks, lyrics, and melodies are all distinct and memorable. It is a match made in musical heaven, and it garners four out of five stars. Well done.

To learn more about Whethan and his new single "Hurting on Purpose," follow him on Instagram and his official website