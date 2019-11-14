Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music New York - On November 14, this journalist was afforded the privilege to see the Queen-inspired rock musical, We Will Rock You, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Some of the highlight Queen songs that they performed include "Radio Ga Ga," "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure," "Who Wants to Live Forever," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Fat Bottomed Girls," and the show's namesake tune "We Will Rock You." We Will Rock You runs at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York until November 17, 2019. The Verdict Overall, We Will Rock You paid homage to the timeless music of Freddie Mercury and Queen. The majority of the actors showcased fine vocal performances over the course of the evening. Two actors that stood out, in particular, were Krystle Chance as Killer Queen and Keri Kelly as Scaramouche as they nailed all of their songs; moreover, the house band rocked on every musical number. The main issue was that the post-apocalyptic storyline in itself was very confusing, hard to follow (and even boring) at times. It had so much potential to have been an even better production, but it just never got there. We Will Rock You at the Hulu Theater garnered a B rating. To learn more about the We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on their quest to save rock and roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock and roll has died.Some of the highlight Queen songs that they performed include "Radio Ga Ga," "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure," "Who Wants to Live Forever," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Fat Bottomed Girls," and the show's namesake tune "We Will Rock You."We Will Rock You runs at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York until November 17, 2019.Overall, We Will Rock You paid homage to the timeless music of Freddie Mercury and Queen. The majority of the actors showcased fine vocal performances over the course of the evening. Two actors that stood out, in particular, were Krystle Chance as Killer Queen and Keri Kelly as Scaramouche as they nailed all of their songs; moreover, the house band rocked on every musical number.The main issue was that the post-apocalyptic storyline in itself was very confusing, hard to follow (and even boring) at times. It had so much potential to have been an even better production, but it just never got there. We Will Rock You at the Hulu Theater garnered a B rating.To learn more about the We Will Rock You musical, check out the official Madison Square Garden website More about We Will Rock You, New york, Queen, Hulu Theater, Madison square garden We Will Rock You New york Queen Hulu Theater Madison square garde...