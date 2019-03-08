Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On March 7, pop-rock sibling trio We Three (of "America's Got Talent" fame) brought their "Lifeline" Tour to The Paramount on Long Island. "Makeup" had a neat groove to it and a retro vibe, and "Fall for You" was controlled, crisp and poignant. "Fairytale" was also sheer bliss, where they displayed their sincere storytelling abilities. While their songs were impressive, the tune that captivated the most was "Lifeline," which was unflinching, raw and honest; moreover, We Three weren't afraid to showcase their vulnerability, which in return, was The Paramount audience's reward. Their self-titled debut album is available on We Three also released their new music video for "Lifeline" today, which involved a great deal of pouring rain. The Verdict Overall, We Three were able to form a strong connection with their fans and listeners at The Paramount on Long Island. This venue provided a warm and intimate setting for the pop trio to perform their new songs, which are authentic and compelling. Their future in the music business ought to be bright and promising, especially since they exuded a great deal of natural talent. We Three are worth seeing in concert when they come to town. Their live set at The Paramount garnered an A rating. To learn more about We Three is made up of Joshua Humlie, Bethany Blanchard, and Manny Humlie. Their show was fully seated with no opening act. "Timeless" was melodically stunning, while "Hold On" was more mellow and optimistic. They displayed their soaring harmonies on "So They Say" and "Heaven's Not Too Far" was yet another moving piano-driven ballad."Makeup" had a neat groove to it and a retro vibe, and "Fall for You" was controlled, crisp and poignant. "Fairytale" was also sheer bliss, where they displayed their sincere storytelling abilities.While their songs were impressive, the tune that captivated the most was "Lifeline," which was unflinching, raw and honest; moreover, We Three weren't afraid to showcase their vulnerability, which in return, was The Paramount audience's reward.Their self-titled debut album is available on iTunes and on Spotify . The trio covered the songs from their new album convincingly, which was a great introduction to their craft and artistry.We Three also released their new music video for "Lifeline" today, which involved a great deal of pouring rain.Overall, We Three were able to form a strong connection with their fans and listeners at The Paramount on Long Island. This venue provided a warm and intimate setting for the pop trio to perform their new songs, which are authentic and compelling. Their future in the music business ought to be bright and promising, especially since they exuded a great deal of natural talent. We Three are worth seeing in concert when they come to town. Their live set at The Paramount garnered an A rating.To learn more about We Three and their music, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about We Three, America's Got Talent, the paramount We Three America s Got Talent the paramount