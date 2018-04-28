Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On April 27, the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) celebrated its 2018 GALA at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It honored LL Cool J and Roger Daltrey, CBE. Awards were presented by Nile Rodgers for honorees LL Cool J ("Humanitarian Award") and Roger Daltrey, CBE ("Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award), and dubbed them as "two of the most inspirational people" that he knows. "Roger is an amazing man," said Nile Rodgers, praising the front-man of The Who. Rodgers described LL Cool J as an "entertainment icon," as well as his personal "friend." He noted that LL Cool J is "really humble" and "the first rap artist to have 10 consecutive platinum-selling albums." Rodgers also shared that he is a two-time cancer survivor, and that he broke his nose a few days ago (which is why he is in pain), but that did not stop him from putting on a spectacular event for the We Are Family Foundation that included an evening of awards, food, auction and entertainment/music. This year's event was extra special since it welcomed four Parkland teens Ariana Ali, Sarah Chadwick, Jack Macleod and Morgan Williams. Ever since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, all of these aforementioned teens responded to this tragedy with their own platforms for positive change, and they all spoke about their efforts. Jack Macleod is the co-founder of "Students for Change," Ariana Ali is responsible for the outreach for "Students for Change," Chadwick spoke about "March for Our Lives" and Morgan Williams is the co-founder of #StoriesUntoldUS. The watch brand, Bulova, partnered with the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) for this event, where they hosted "Spin for a Cause." All-Star Concert Following the food and the auction, the event featured a concert with Roger Daltrey, LL Cool J and Chic (and Nile Rodgers). Rodgers encouraged the crowd to put on their "dancing shoes." Chic opened their concert with "Everybody Dance." "Put your hands up everybody," said Kimberly Davis, the lead singer of Chic. They continued with the upbeat and fun "Dance, Dance, Dance," and "I Want Your Love." One of the most moving songs in Chic's set was their sultry and crisp performance of "Get Lucky," which featured a killer arrangement from Rodgers. He opened up about being a cancer survivor, and noted that he is one of the "luckiest people" alive since he is "cancer free" and healthy. Rodgers also praised Kimberly Davis, and shared that she has two consecutive No. 1 songs on the Billboard Dance charts. All of the songs that Chic performed tonight were either written, performed or produced by Rodgers himself, and he treated the audience to his distinct soulful arrangements of these classic hits. Overall, the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) put on another marvelous GALA, that was well-attended and remarkable. For more information about the We Are Family Foundation, check out its Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers served as co-founder and chairman of the We Are Family Foundation , with Nancy Hunt as co-founder and president. Jess Teutonico is the executive director of the We Are Family Foundation, and they all made remarks about the foundation and its work, along with Youth Ambassadors Abu Qader and Diana Chao.Awards were presented by Nile Rodgers for honorees LL Cool J ("Humanitarian Award") and Roger Daltrey, CBE ("Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award), and dubbed them as "two of the most inspirational people" that he knows. He opened up about being a cancer survivor, and noted that he is one of the "luckiest people" alive since he is "cancer free" and healthy.Rodgers also praised Kimberly Davis, and shared that she has two consecutive No. 1 songs on the Billboard Dance charts.All of the songs that Chic performed tonight were either written, performed or produced by Rodgers himself, and he treated the audience to his distinct soulful arrangements of these classic hits.Overall, the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) put on another marvelous GALA, that was well-attended and remarkable. For more information about the We Are Family Foundation, check out its