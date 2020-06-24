Country duo Waterloo Revival released their new radio single, the refreshing "Something You Ain't Ever Had." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was co-penned by Heath Warren, Brendan Cooney, and Rob Grimaldi; moreover, it was produced by Lalo Guzman and executive produced by Arturo Buenahora, Jr. Cody Cooper and George Birge of Waterloo Revival allow their rich, rumbling voices to shine on this track.
Their song's music video was directed by Dustin Haney, and it is worth more than just a passing glance.
"Something You Ain't Ever Had" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Waterloo Revival is back stronger than ever with their infectious new single. What country radio stations need is "Something You Ain't Ever Had" on heavy rotation on their airwaves. George and Cody continue to prove that they are two of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country music landscape. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Waterloo Revival and their "Something You Ain't Ever Had" single, check out their official website and their Facebook page.