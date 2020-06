Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country duo Waterloo Revival released their new radio single, the refreshing "Something You Ain't Ever Had." Digital Journal has the scoop. Their song's music video was directed by Dustin Haney, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. "Something You Ain't Ever Had" is available on The Verdict Overall, Waterloo Revival is back stronger than ever with their infectious new single. What country radio stations need is "Something You Ain't Ever Had" on heavy rotation on their airwaves. George and Cody continue to prove that they are two of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country music landscape. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Waterloo Revival and their "Something You Ain't Ever Had" single, check out their It was co-penned by Heath Warren, Brendan Cooney, and Rob Grimaldi; moreover, it was produced by Lalo Guzman and executive produced by Arturo Buenahora, Jr. Cody Cooper and George Birge of Waterloo Revival allow their rich, rumbling voices to shine on this track.Their song's music video was directed by Dustin Haney, and it is worth more than just a passing glance."Something You Ain't Ever Had" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, Waterloo Revival is back stronger than ever with their infectious new single. What country radio stations need is "Something You Ain't Ever Had" on heavy rotation on their airwaves. George and Cody continue to prove that they are two of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country music landscape. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Waterloo Revival and their "Something You Ain't Ever Had" single, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Waterloo Revival, Something You Ain't Ever Had, Country, Single Waterloo Revival Something You Ain t ... Country Single