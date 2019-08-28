The song is mid-tempo and refreshing, coupled with a carefree vibe to it, which will resonate well with their fans and listeners. It is a neat tune to end the summer with. It would make a great addition to the modern country radio format since it is short (less than three minutes) and radio-friendly.
. The song allows their velvet harmonies to shine, and their rich, rumbling vocals are reminiscent of country star Brad Paisley.
The Verdict
Overall, Waterloo Revival
charms on their latest country single "Slice of Heaven." It is nonchalant, liberating and fun. George Birge and Cody Cooper of Waterloo Revival are the real deal in the contemporary country music scene, and fans and listeners ought to take a slice of this infectious single. "Slice of Heaven" garners an A rating.
