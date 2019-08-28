Email
Review: Waterloo Revival release soothing 'Slice of Heaven' single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 23, hit country duo Waterloo Revival released their brand new radio single "Slice of Heaven" via Show Dog Nashville.
The song is mid-tempo and refreshing, coupled with a carefree vibe to it, which will resonate well with their fans and listeners. It is a neat tune to end the summer with. It would make a great addition to the modern country radio format since it is short (less than three minutes) and radio-friendly.
"Slice of Heaven" by Waterloo Revival is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. The song allows their velvet harmonies to shine, and their rich, rumbling vocals are reminiscent of country star Brad Paisley.
The Verdict
Overall, Waterloo Revival charms on their latest country single "Slice of Heaven." It is nonchalant, liberating and fun. George Birge and Cody Cooper of Waterloo Revival are the real deal in the contemporary country music scene, and fans and listeners ought to take a slice of this infectious single. "Slice of Heaven" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Waterloo Revival and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
