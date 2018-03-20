Email
Review: Waterloo Revival performs at Gramercy Theatre in New York City

By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
New York - On March 19, country duo Waterloo Revival (George Birge and Cody Cooper) performed at Gramercy Theatre in New York City.
They opened for country star Scotty McCreery as part of his Seasons Change album release party, which was held in the Big Apple.
Waterloo Revival kicked off their set with "Dynamite," their collaboration with country rapper Colt Ford, and it was followed by "Meet Up in the Middle" and "Bad For You."
Other noteworthy tunes included "That Damn I Didn't Give" and "Racin' to the Red Light." After "Hit the Road," they closed their set with their infectious smash single "What Guy Wouldn't" and their rocking "Backwood Bump."
The Verdict
Overall, George Birge and Cody Cooper from Waterloo Revival have come a long way from Texas, where they performed in New York last night. They deserve all of the success that is coming their way, and hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come in the near future. Well done boys.
To learn more about country duo Waterloo Revival, check out their official homepage.
