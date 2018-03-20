They opened for country star Scotty McCreery
as part of his Seasons Change
album release party, which was held in the Big Apple.
Waterloo Revival kicked off their set with "Dynamite," their collaboration with country rapper Colt Ford, and it was followed by "Meet Up in the Middle" and "Bad For You
."
Other noteworthy tunes included "That Damn I Didn't Give" and "Racin' to the Red Light." After "Hit the Road," they closed their set with their infectious smash single "What Guy Wouldn't
" and their rocking "Backwood Bump
."
The Verdict
Overall, George Birge and Cody Cooper from Waterloo Revival have come a long way from Texas, where they performed in New York last night. They deserve all of the success that is coming their way, and hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come in the near future. Well done boys.
