By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising singer-songwriter Kate Grahn has covered the chart-topping single "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers and she has made it her own.
Grahn's vocals on "Sucker" are pristine yet expressive. She accompanies herself on acoustic guitar, and she takes her time on the song. As a result, the performance turned out solid and remarkable. There is a natural soulfulness to her voice. Music listeners and fans can check out her crystalline rendition of "Sucker" on her Instagram page.
Lyrically, it is nice to see it sung from a female standpoint and she does this song justice. Fortunately, two of the Jonas Brothers took notice of her exceptional cover of "Sucker", and they reacted to it on social media. Joe Jonas proclaimed it as "amazing," and Kevin Jonas shared his excitement with an emoji where he raised his hands in celebration.
In other Kate Grahn news, she released her solo song "Someday Baby," which is available on iTunes and on Spotify. "Someday Baby" earned a glowing review from Digital Journal and rightfully so.
For more information on emerging singer-songwriter Kate Grahn and her new music, check out her official website and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.
